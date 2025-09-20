Premium
Thomas Floyd
Washington Post·
12 mins to read
Jude Law keeps surprising us. Anything less would be a shock
“It’s a very odd job,” Law says of acting. “If you don’t get involved behind the camera, you’re really only being perceived by what other people think you can do.” Photo / Jesse Dittmar, The Washington Post

Whether he’s playing a surly philosopher, a hustling restaurateur or Vladimir Putin, the 52-year-old is one of Hollywood’s most daring A-listers.

Jude Law has long been a performer of uncanny malleability. Need A-list presence and bankable appeal? The 52-year-old fits the bill. He also is an actor’s actor, happy

