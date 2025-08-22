Premium

Sharon Stone still refuses to behave for Hollywood

By Geoff Edgers
Washington Post·
14 mins to read
Sharon Stone is in a new film Nobody 2, will appear in Season 3 of Euphoria and plans to open a London gallery. Photo / DJA Studio, for The Washington Post

Decades after her culture-shaking performance in Basic Instinct, the actress is as daring as ever - and not just on film.

As soon as Sharon Stone was ready, she walked out of her art studio, past her swimming pool, to a spot on the terrace where photographer Eric Michael Roy

