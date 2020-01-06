Brad Pitt insisted ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is "a good friend" at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star walked the red carpet just after the former Friends star - whom he was married to between 2000 and 2005.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt admitted it wouldn't be at all awkward if the pair bumped into one another at the star-studded bash, which was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California.

Brad Pitt accepting the award for best supporting actor in a film. Photo / AP.

"I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah," he said.

The 56-year-old referred to Anniston's reunion with her Friends co-stars, which broke Instagram in October, when she made their group selfie her first post on the social media app.

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," he quipped. "That was a play on Friends. They were saying that."

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Golden Globe Awards. Photo / AP.

Pitt and Anniston, 50, last attended the ceremony together as a couple in 2002, three years before the end of their marriage.

The Fight Club star - who went on to marry Angelina Jolie in 2014, before divorcing his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star two years later - is last known to have met up with Anniston at her 50th birthday last February.

Pitt was spotted making a casual entrance at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, arriving alone in a black Escalade and quickly making his way inside, wearing a cap, in a bid to dodge photographers who were waiting outside.

Brad Pitt poses in the press room with his Golden Globe award. Photo / AP.

Other guests at the party were said to include another of Brad's former flames, actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Jennifer - who split from Justin Theroux in February 2018 after two years of marriage - previously insisted she still regards her relationships with both Brad and the Leftovers actor as "successful".

"I don't feel a void. I really don't," she said. "My marriages, they've been very successful, in my personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn't exist within that arrangement anymore.

"Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive.

"To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you're doing your one life a disservice. When the work has been put in and it doesn't seem that there's an option of it working, that's OK. That's not a failure. We have these clichés around all of this that need to be reworked and retooled, you know? Because it's very narrow-minded thinking."