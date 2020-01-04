A host of celebrities have been sharing their heartbreak amid Australia's bushfire crisis, flocking to social media to express their devastation as temperatures in NSW soar and thousands flee.

Singing superstar Pink is leading the charge with donations, revealing today that she'll personally donate a massive $500,000 "directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontline."

The singer-songwriter, who has embarked upon many mammoth tours of Australia through her career, said she was "totally devastated" watching the unfolding crisis. "My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

This afternoon, former model Tara Moss shared a note left by firefighters who saved her home in the Blue Mountains from burning to the ground.

She said the words "brought her tears", adding on Instagram that one third of her property was ravaged by the blaze.

In the note, the firefighters thanked Moss for having such a "well-prepared property," and thanked her for the "cuppas and amenities" — informing her that with nobody home at the property and the doors left unlocked, they'd let themselves in for a brief respite.

The note reads in full: "Thanks for such a well prepared property! Shipley RFB. (smiley face). PS Thank you for the cuppas and amenities."

Below that is a line and in another hand the words: "We have spent all afternoon at your house doing property protection. It was open so we let ourselves in to use the toilets and coffee. Thank you again. If you want to contact me Captain — (name blurred out for privacy).

We also filled your pumps with petrol just in case."

Local stars including Naomi Watts, Rebel Wilson, Delta Goodrem and Russell Crowe have also posted emotional responses to Instagram, while international stars including Jameela Jamil and Kim Kardashian have made their opinions on climate change known.

Meanwhile, tennis star Nick Kyrgios pledged to donate $200 to those affected by bushfires for every ace he hits across events he plays this summer, prompting Sam Stosur to follow his lead.

From politically-aimed frustration, to expressions of sorrow and even musical odes, here's how the stars have reacted to the country ablaze:

NAOMI WATTS

Actress Naomi Watts took to Instagram on Friday with a video from a recent holiday to Byron Bay.

She wrote that the crisis is "upsetting and worrying".

"This was my last eve in Byron, NSW, Australia," she wrote.

"To get a sense of how beautiful the wildlife regularly sounds … Please turn up the volume. The fires have been truly horrendous. It's so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who've lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven't stopped during the holidays!! Heartbroken for all the animals, plants and land … pray for rain."

DELTA GOODREM

Delta Goodrem shared a musical tribute, penning an emotional song inspired by footage of firefighters battling a blaze.

"Let it rain today," she wrote.

"Everyday we are all feeling what's happening to our beautiful country, our home. I wrote this song about an hour ago after seeing yet another video of the firefighters continuing to fight the fires for us. The extremes that many families are experiencing leaves me with no words. I send all my love and I am praying everyday. Please donate to the Red Cross to help."

CELESTE BARBER

Comedian Celeste Barber posted a haunting photo from the inside of her mother-in-law's house, directing her 6.3 million followers to a Facebook donation page.

So far, the page has raised more than a whopping A$4.5 million in less than 24 hours for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund.

REBEL WILSON

Animal lover and Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson acknowledged those helping the animals affected by the fires.

Shout out to @zookeeper_chad from @featherdalewildlifepark who has been helping rescue animals from the NSW bushfires and is just an all round legend," she wrote.

"I loved cuddling our gorgeous Australian animals – and we gotta work hard to protect them and our environment x"

RUSSELL CROWE

After his Coffs Harbour property was affected by the blaze late last year, Russell Crowe has been vocal about the fires on Twitter and Instagram.

Posting a series of confronting images from near his home, the actor wrote in November, "Still burning … they say a wind change might crank things up again in the valley.

"I hope wherever you are in Australia, or California or anywhere else facing bushfires, that you and yours remain safe".

REBECCA GIBNEY

Actress Rebecca Gibney posted a photo of the eerie blood red sky taken earlier this week by Lisa Wilkinson on the NSW south coast.

She announced that she would be taking a break from social media, and has instead been providing tips on how to donate, as well as reposting useful information from other accounts.