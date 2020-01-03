After more than a four-year wait, the Beliebers have finally been treated to a new song from their pop idol.

Justin Bieber yesterday released the new single Yummy, delighting his loyal fans at teh start of the New Year.

Bieber's long-awaited first solo single is a pop-heavy R&B song and the lead track off his highly anticipated upcoming fifth album.

The song - an ode to his wife Hailey – is full of sexy innuendo and sees the Canadian chart-topper once again embracing his heart-throb status.

The 25-year-old sings "I'm elated that you are my lady" as he gushes about the woman who makes his "toes curl."

The release of the track comes after the pair married in 2018 before getting secretly married months later in New York City. The couple remarried last year in a ceremony at a plush resort in South Carolina last October.

Bieber's devoted fanbase were quick to express their delight over the new single on social media.

justin bieber saying yummy is turning me awn... hold awnnnnnn pic.twitter.com/lWuQKzaD2e — latintwink (@briaalaia) January 3, 2020

i can’t wait to listen to the rest of the album @justinbieber #yummy — r&bieber (@jdblvck) January 3, 2020

#Yummy by Justin Bieber is the greatest start of 2020's music. Thank you king @justinbieber — BadgalSimon YUMMY (@BadgalSimon) January 3, 2020

The release of Yummy comes after Bieber first announced the track on Christmas Eve, when he also teased his next album, and an upcoming YouTube docu-series. The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015.