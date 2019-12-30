Sharon Stone has been kicked off the dating app Bumble after other users reported her profile as being fake.

The Oscar-nominated actress tweeted that her account had been closed. Bumble is different to other dating apps as the woman must initiate contact by sending the first message.

"I went on the @bumble dating sight [sic] and they closed my account," she said.

"Some users reported that it couldn't possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out of the hive," she added, with a bee emoji – the symbol of Bumble.

Advertisement

She then tweeted a screenshot of the error message, which read: "Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake."

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

Her profile has since been reinstated.

"Trust us, we *definitely* want you on the Hive," said Bumble's editorial director Clare O'Connor.

Stone, 61, was married to television producer Michael Greenburg for three years from 1984, and to Phil Bronstein, executive editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, from 1998 to 2003.

She lives in West Hollywood with her three adopted sons.

Her tweet created an uproar on social media.

One man replied: "Hey Sharon, if you're ever in Buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my DMs are open. Also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if you're just close by."

Stone has spoken publicly in the past about dating.

Advertisement

In 2014 she said she was "available for dating". On the Late Late Show last year she told host James Corden and fellow guest Elton John what she was looking for in a man.

"I like them tall," she said.

She told Grazia magazine last year that she has high expectations for the men in her life.

"I was just not that girl who was told that a man would define me," she explained. "I was told that if I wanted to have a man in my life, it wouldn't be an arrangement, it would be an actual partnership.

"And those are hard to find."