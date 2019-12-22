Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer has arrived on Netflix and viewers have labelled it 2019's darkest documentary due to its distressing content of animal torture, The Guardian reports.

The three-part docuseries explores "a twisted criminal's gruesome videos drive a group of amateur sleuths to launch a risky manhunt that pulls them into a dark underworld."

Luka Magnotta. Photo / Montreal Police

It all started with Luka Magnotta posting one of the most heinous acts ever to make its way onto YouTube.

The first video was titled "1 boy 2 kittens" and depicted Magnotta suffocating the animals with a vacuum cleaner.

The video went viral, but at the time nobody knew who it belonged to or who the perpetrator was.

Animal rights groups, with the help of online sleuths, soon identified Magnotta, and Toronto police began investigating, news.com.au reported.

What they discovered was that Magnotta had dozens of aliases on more than 70 Facebook pages. He was a ghost, but he would soon emerge from the darkness with a more sinister video.

Deanna Thompson began the hunt for clues to identify Luka Magnotta. Photo / Netflix

On May 25, 2012, an 11-minute video appeared online titled "1 Lunatic 1 Ice Pick". The video depicted the savage murder and dismembering of Chinese exchange student Lin Jun.

Magnotta wasn't finished there. After cutting up Lin's body, he mailed parts of it to different organisations around Canada and then fled the country.

The videos, the manhunt and Magnotta's bizarre behaviour are explored in-depth throughout the docuseries which has shocked Netflix users for the graphic content of animal torture.

Viewers have raged on Twitter about the show claiming that it should have never existed in the first place as well as sharing the trigger warnings to other viewers.

Don’t F**ck With Cats is a great docuseries but has very graphic material depicting animal abuse so if you still want to watch but don’t want to see any part of the videos I marked the times the videos are played so you can watch without seeing the abuse. #DontFkWithCats pic.twitter.com/CVCP8sD07s — The Sisters Grimm Podcast (@sistersgrimmpod) December 19, 2019

‘Don’t f**k with cats’ - not recommended if you suffer from any kind of anxiety, the documentary is literally one of the most twisted things I’ve seen in a very long time. — Elliott (@DarkoEB) December 19, 2019

"Hey important PSA: if you get an advertisement for a Netflix series called Don't F*** with Cats, I am here to give you the extreme content warning the trailer doesn't give you," one user shared.

"If anyone else has a sensitivity to cats dying or being tortured please don't watch the preview for Don't F*** with Cats on Netflix. I am extremely sensitive to this and I'm literally laying here having a panic attack," another warned.