A Married at First Sight star has shared a stern message to her followers who send her negative comments on social media.

Martha Kalifatidis, who starred in the controversial reality show in season six, told Whimn that she doesn't tolerate body shammers following her 6kg weight gain.

"I have a really simple way I deal with online bullies and trolls when it comes to body shaming," she said.

"Unless you looks like Bella-f%*king-Hadid, then you shouldn't be commenting on other people."

Kalifatidis recently revealed that she gained weight while on indulgent holidays with her boyfriend Michael Brunelli.

After having an obsession with calorie counting, she said she has finally learnt to accept her "voluptuous" body.

"The advice I'd give my [younger] self is the quicker you can accept the body you've been given, the more you'll have with it," she added.

Kalifatidis also mentioned that she wouldn't change anything about her body (apart from a tweak to her breasts) and that she would be proudly wearing a tiny bikini all summer.