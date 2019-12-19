Believe it or not, some people out there have not seen the original Star Wars movie. And two of those people work on the Herald's Entertainment and Lifestyle team.

Seeking to right this wrong, veteran Star Wars viewer Karl Puschmann sat down with new Star Wars cadets Lydia Burgham and Sinead Corcoran to watch the film and get their thoughts in real time.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Does Star Wars still stand up today? Will the newbies get caught up in the hugely influential space opera? Is this the one with the incest? Who even is Han Solo?

All these questions and more are answered, sort of, in this very special video presentation.

May the Force be with them.