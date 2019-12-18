In the 17th season finale of Keeping up with the Kardashian's, Kris Jenner suggested to dress up as one another to play an impersonation game.

In hope to repair a very strained sister relationship, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian did not hold back to tear one another to shreds.

Kourtney-as-Kim whines: "My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy, I have seven stylists to put me in sweats and leggings."

As Kim-as-Kourtney walks away from the table she continues: "Thank God Kourtney left the table. I can't stand her energy."

Along with Kourtney's strong performance, Khloe-as-Kris looked the part with a short black wig and was equally as savage.

"Kylie you can sit next to me, because you are my favourite and you make a billion dollars," she says.

"I have my Kylie, my billion-dollar baby. Now she will always be the dearest to my heart for a billion reasons."

Khloe Kardashian impersonating her mother, Kris Jenner. Photo / Instagram

Kendall dressed up as Kylie, even though she was not on the trip to Wyoming, impersonating her billionaire sister selling lipkits and recrafting her overdrawn lips.

The season finale has racked up an incredibly positive feedback from viewers on Twitter left in hysterics over the game.

"This is the funniest thing to ever air on television," one user said as they retweeted a clip from the episode.

"Kourtney acting as Kim is everything," another added.

In the episode it was revealed that Kourtney Kardashian may be leaving the show to focus on herself, revealing that Keeping up with the Kardashians is making her unhappy and the show is not her first priority.