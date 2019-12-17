Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish will publicly address the cheating scandal that occurred in 2017 in a forthcoming Netflix documentary called Don't F**k This Up.

The trailer for the six-part docuseries aired yesterday showing Parrish wiping tears away asking how her husband could betray her while she was pregnant with their son, Kenzo.

"You publicly humiliated me," the 35-year-old mother says as she sobs "I just kept saying, 'How the f–k did you let that happen?'"

The docuseries will be available on Netflix on the 27th of December. Photo / Netflix

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart came under fire when he was caught cheating with model Montia Sabbag while on a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. Hart was caught on video which was released in an attempt to extort the Get Hard actor.

Sabbag maintained she wasn't the extortionist until her tune changed earlier this year by suing Hart for US$60 million through claims that Hart and a friend hid a camera during their sexual encounter.

Don't F**k This Up is available on Netflix on December 27. The docuseries will also look into Hart's homophobic jokes that ultimately led to him stepping down from hosting the 2019 Academy Awards.