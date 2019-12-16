John Campbell was visibly emotional while reporting on the Auckland City Mission's food bank at Eden Park, ahead of Christmas.

The journalist and broadcaster highlighted how many New Zealanders are struggling to make ends meet this season.

Sitting next to a sleeping girl, Campbell couldn't contain his emotion reporting on how the family, with the young child, had spend the night outside the food bank.

"We talk about this all the time, and usually we talk to adults and we leave children out of this, because whatever is going on is never the child's responsibility," he said.

John Campbell was visibly emotional reporting from Eden Park. Photo / TVNZ

Beside him, the young girl slept on the ground with a blanket on.

"This is our country. And there's no point pretending this isn't our country, because it is. Those of us who are journalists see it quite often; those of us who work in the sector see it all the time."

The Breakfast presenter said there were "many children" at the food bank, waiting for food and gifts for Christmas.

"This is the reality, for some of us, of life in New Zealand at the moment."

Auckland City Mission this year has four distribution centres at Papakura Marae, Ngā Whare Waatea Marae, VisionWest, and Eden Park.

The Mission aims to distribute 200 family care packages per day to families in need, for eight days ahead of Christmas.