Harvey Weinstein whined to The New York Post in an exclusive interview in a bid to prove his innocence, as well as trying to angle his legacy as a positive movement for women in Hollywood.

"I feel like the forgotten man,'' the alleged serial sex predator told the tabloid.

"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any film-maker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking about now when it's vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!" he continued.

"It all got eviscerated because of what happened,'' Weinstein continued to complain. "My work has been forgotten.''

The 67-year-old alleged rapist talked to The New York Post in hospital on Friday (local time), the day after surgery to remove bones compressing his vertebrae.

At Weinstein's court appearance last week he relied heavily on a walker, although it has been rumoured that he has been spotted out and about walking unassisted.

Weinstein arrives for his court hearing using a walker. He was rumoured to later walk unassisted at a supermarket. Photo / Getty Images

Weinstein continued to share in the interview that he wants the city to recognise who he is instead of what he has become.

"Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called View from the Top," Weinstein boasted.

"She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men."

Each time the interviewee posed a question that Weinstein didn't like, he threatened to terminate the interview.

The disgraced Hollywood producer continued to go on about his achievements. "I made a success out of myself. I had no money, and I built quite an empire".

"If you remember who I was then, you might want to question some of this."

Weinstein goes on trial for rape on January 6. He has been accused of raping a long-time lover in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on his production assistant.

He is charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault, a criminal sex act and rape in the cases, and faces up to life in prison if convicted.