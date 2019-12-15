The hit 1990s franchise Power Rangers is making a comeback to the big screen, with a brand new film.

The Hollywood Reporter made the announcement on Friday, revealing that filmmaker Jonathan Entwistle, who directed Netflix series The End of the F***ing World, is creating the reboot with Paramount Pictures.

Power Rangers, film in Auckland, follows a group of kids who became superheroes battling enemies. The entertainment and merchandising franchise has 26 television seasons, and attempted a reboot film in 2017 that was made less kid-friendly. The reboot largely failed, only making US$142 million worldwide on a budget of US$100m.

Now, the new and improved reboot is in Paramount Pictures' hands, with hopes to make a comeback for the popular franchise.

Can confirm this is true. The script has been complete for months.



Hasbro is targeting a late 2021, potentially early 2022 release. https://t.co/DdPpfJA27g — Power Rangers NOW (@PowerRangersNOW) December 14, 2019

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the film will involve a time-travel element that takes the five superhero kids to the 1990s and they have to find a way to get back to the present day.

Patrick Burleigh, who wrote the upcoming Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, is writing the script.

Fans have shared their opinions of the reboot on Twitter.

"They need to remake it for people who grew up watching Power Rangers. Their reboot two years ago was actually so good!! But they advertised it poorly. If they did an R-rated version for an older audience it would do so much better. Maybe even make it a Netflix exclusive!" one wrote.

"Just make it a Netflix series and make it R-rated. It will never work as a feature length," while a third commented: "Words can't describe how ridiculous Power Rangers gets and I f**king love it," another suggested.