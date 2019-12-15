YouTube's biggest star has announced he is taking a break.

PewDiePie revealed the news on his YouTube channel on Saturday explaining why he needed to take a break from creating videos next year.

The vlogger, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, said: "I think now is as great time as any to announce... I have special announcement to make... I am taking break from YouTube. Next year. I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I'm tired, I'm tired, I'm feeling very tired."

"Just so you know, early next year I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later but I wanted to give heads up," he concluded.

PewDiePie is taking a break from YouTube next year. Photo / Getty Images

Fans have responded to the announcement with sadness and support that the YouTube star needs a break.

"Not gonna lie I'm sad you're taking a break, bc you've been part of my daily routine for so many years and for that I want to thank you! You really do deserve a break, I hope you'll come back refreshed and replenished. We'll always be here waiting," one fan commented on the YouTube video.

Pewdiepie is taking break from youtube. Im not crying, you are. I'm so happy for him though. He needs it pic.twitter.com/WXTi5Q6Wkj — Gen (@Gen_grcia) December 15, 2019

"OMG WHAT PEWDIEPIE IS TAKING A BREAK NEXT YEAR! Glad he is gonna take a break, though I will miss him. Also thank f**king god he is taking a break. Making a daily video to the largest audience on YouTube must drive a man f**king insane," another shared on Twitter.