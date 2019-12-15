Oprah's upcoming #MeToo documentary has attracted criticism from 50 cent and Russell Simmons.

According to Variety, the documentary "follows a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the music industry."

50 cent posted a photo of Simmons, a record executive and entrepreneur, and Oprah Winfrey together on Instagram and accused Winfrey of targeting African American celebrities.

"I don't understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, no Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, this sh** is sad."

Simmons was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017. The documentary will feature Drew Dixon who claims Simmons hurt her, The New York Post reports.

The 62-year-old penned an open letter to Winfrey on Instagram and denied the allegations against him.

"Dearest OPRAH...it's so troubling that you choose to single me out in your recent documentary. I have already admitted to being a playboy (more appropriately titled today 'womaniser') sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know...So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences."

The documentary made by Winfrey, Impact Partners and filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Zierring will air on Apple TV+ next year.