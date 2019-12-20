Daisy Ridley shares with Michele Manelis her memories of being part of the world's greatest film franchise

You've gone to a lot of exotic locations with the Star Wars franchise and in this one, The Rise of Skywalker, you shot in Jordan. Is there a standout memory?

One thing I thought I'd never experience would be going to dinner with the King and Queen of Jordan. Jordan was amazing and obviously it was a big thing that punctuated the shoot because the rest of it was in England. And considering all of the films, I think Abu Dhabi (where The Force Awakens was shot) was amazing but Jordan was particularly incredible. I went to Petra on the last day and climbed 80 floors. In my phone record it said 30,000 steps! There was also sand running down at the same time, which was really, really hard.

There are obviously some very poignant scenes with you and [the late] Carrie Fisher. What was it like for you to shoot those technical scenes to bring her back to life in this film?

All the technical stuff is slightly beyond me. What I continue to find amazing is the scenes we shot for quite a different film, were pertinent to Rise of Skywalker. And even though the scene we shot originally, me and Carrie hugging, was obviously a whole different time and a whole different place, it's so strange how things have been so eerily worked out. Literally, every single shot in the film of Carrie is Carrie. She's central to the plot.

How have you changed since this role for you began?

I'm a different person than I was when it started simply because it's five years later.

You've also experienced fame since starring in this iconic franchise. What struggles did you endure and what have you learned?

Actually, I started going on the Tube and the bus again in London and that's really been fine for the most part. People are looking at their phones anyway, so they aren't looking up. But I live a super private life, and my friends and family have always been super private on my behalf which is really, really nice. Maybe living in London is lower key than other places. It was strange for a few years adjusting to pictures being taken or questions being asked of me but I am finding my boundaries now and I'm also figuring out how I want to hold myself in personal and professional ways.

You had to endure a certain amount of backlash when you signed on. That wouldn't have been easy.

The main thing I heard was that my character, Rey, was a Mary Sue character. And I was like, "Well, even the term Mary Sue is sexist." There was a big thing where people said that she had no struggles. I was, like, "Goodness me! I played feminist struggles!" It was so silly because she had a similar story to Luke [Skywalker] but there wasn't the same reaction. But look, people are scared of change and you can only hope that eventually they'll come on board.

How would you describe these last years?

I just turned 27 and even now I'm feeling very reflective. And the more I think about it, the more I think how crazy your early 20s are anyway, let alone having them experiencing something like this. I wish I took it in more and I wish I felt more grounded while we were doing it. And also, I wish I wasn't so stressed about it all. But now I'm so appreciative that I've had this amazing experience and have grown and learned so much about what life is.

Your 20s have really been defined by Star Wars.

Yes. I've got three years to go so maybe I can fill in some other things but I think my 20s will probably always be characterised by Star Wars. And to be honest, for the rest of my life I will be reminded of it and I will be asked questions about it. But because I've had such an amazing time, I feel very okay with that. It's not something that I'm trying to run away from, I'm really proud of it.

How would you like the next five years to be defined?

Look, my family are awesome, my friends are awesome, I am just so happy with how life is, to the point that sometimes it's scary. I'm like, "Please don't give me like a massive curve ball!" So essentially, I would love the next five years to be filled with as many joyous moments as the five years that have just passed.