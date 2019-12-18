J.J. Abrams knows what audiences think of him. "I've never been great at endings," the filmmaker said just hours after delivering a finished version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

With some hesitation, Abrams

I. Relaunch of the Jedi

II. The New Hopes

III. Attack of the Sequels

IV. The Auteur Strikes Back

V. The Ride of Skywalker

VI. The Phantom Ending

VII. Will the Force Be With Them?