D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died at 51 after battling pancreatic cancer. Photo / Getty Images

D’Angelo has died at the age of 51.

The Brown Sugar singer – whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer – passed away on Tuesday (October 14, 2025) following a battle with cancer, his devastated family have confirmed.

They said in a statement to Variety: “The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025.

“We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.

“We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”