Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

R&B singer D’Angelo dead at 51

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died at 51 after battling pancreatic cancer. Photo / Getty Images

D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, died at 51 after battling pancreatic cancer. Photo / Getty Images

D’Angelo has died at the age of 51.

The Brown Sugar singer – whose real name was Michael Eugene Archer – passed away on Tuesday (October 14, 2025) following a battle with cancer, his devastated family have confirmed.

They said in a statement to Variety: “The shining star of our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save