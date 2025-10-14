Perry also made a joke when she received a marriage proposal from a fan, telling them: “I wish you’d asked me 48 hours ago.”

The singer’s comments come hours after the publication of images that seemingly showed her in a clinch with Trudeau, 53, during a sun-soaked break from her current world tour.

The pictures are said to have been taken by a passenger on a tourist boat, who is believed to have recognised the politician from the tattoo on his arm.

The snaps seemingly showed Perry in a swimming costume embracing the shirtless former PM.

katy perry and justin trudeau making out omfg orlando bloom is crying for sure pic.twitter.com/wgyXdOkYuu — . (@likeathornrose) October 11, 2025

Perry split from her husband Bloom – father of her young daughter Daisy – earlier this year, while Trudeau has been single since his marriage to Sophie Gregoire, with whom he shares three children, ended in 2023 after 18 years.

A source previously told People magazine: “They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes. She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer Prime Minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”

The insider added: “Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.

“For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two.”