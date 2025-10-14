Veteran broadcaster Derryn Hinch back in hospital amid health battle

He was recently asked by former 3AW host Neil Mitchell on the Neil Mitchell Asks Why podcast whether he would use voluntary assisted dying if faced with an incurable illness, and admitted he would.
“One of my best friends, Bob Rogers, did have his life taken by voluntary assisted dying because he had no quality of life,” he said, referencing the fellow veteran radio presenter who died at his Sydney home last year.
“He couldn’t go to the toilet by himself. He couldn’t shower. He couldn’t dress himself. And the last time I took him out to lunch I had to get on my hands and knees to lift his feet into a taxi. I thought, ‘This is not living’.”
In July, Hinch opened up to 10News+ about how a fall late last year had left him with two black eyes and requiring the use of a walker – which he quickly embraced.
“That will speed me up and gives me incredible confidence,” Hinch told the programme.
“I say to anybody who has any leg problems, balance problems, get a walker. Pride comes before a fall.”
Hinch – who is also a former senator, having founded his own political party back in 2016 – has also previously battled an aggressive liver cancer, which led to his lifesaving liver transplant in 2011.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.