Veteran broadcaster Derryn Hinch back in hospital amid health battle

Derryn Hinch has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Derryn Hinch has been taken back to hospital amid his ongoing health battles.

In a post shared to his official Facebook page, an assistant for the legendary broadcaster, 81, shared the sad news that he is being treated for an infection after an accident.

“Hinch in hospital with infected legs after a fall. No post for awhile (sic),” the message, which was attached to a picture of Hinch in a hospital bed, read.

His many fans flooded the post with comments offering their support.

It’s been a rough few years for Hinch, who has been treated for a facial melanoma, a blood infection, and a cardiac arrhythmia. He has also had a liver transplant.