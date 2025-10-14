Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Veteran broadcaster Derryn Hinch back in hospital amid health battle

Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

Derryn Hinch has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Derryn Hinch has suffered a series of health setbacks in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Derryn Hinch has been taken back to hospital amid his ongoing health battles.

In a post shared to his official Facebook page, an assistant for the legendary broadcaster, 81, shared the sad news that he is being treated for an infection after an accident.

“Hinch in hospital with infected legs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save