Nine months later, Jordyn Woods is still trying to clear her name on the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Woods has returned to Red Table Talk once again but this time with a lie detector test and the help from a certified polygraphist of 25 years, Shon Thurman.

"I just want everyone to know I'm telling the truth and that's the most important story to me — the truth," Woods shared on the show.

The entire polygraph test took a total of two hours but Kardashian fans were desperate to hear one answer.

"Did you have sexual intercourse with Tristan Thompson?" Thurman asked. Woods replied, "No."

"You absolutely passed and I believe you're being truthful on the test," Thurman shared.

Jordyn Woods first appeared on Red Table Talk to come clean about the cheating scandal nine months ago. Photo / Red Table Talk

After the segment aired on Facebook Watch host, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and daughter Jada Pinkett Smith recalled the drama that captivated pop culture fans.

"There were a lot of untruths that were put out there and one of them was about that there wasn't an apology from Jordyn," Banfield-Jones shared. "From the text messages that I saw, that is not necessarily the case. So don't be editing this out of the show because that's important."

"It taught me a lot … there's always more to the story so you have to be careful about how you judge no matter what you hear," her daughter added.