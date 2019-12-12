From acid house to zydeco (probably), the Kiwi summer music calendar has something for everyone. Allow us, then, to present TimeOut's guide to the 2020 holiday happenings in a town — or field — near you.

Rhythm and Vines, Dec 29-31, Waiohika Estate, Gisborne

What's it all about?

Now in its 17th year, R&V remains one of New Zealand's most popular festivals, and the first in the world to welcome the sun on New Year' Day.

What's the crowd?

A large number of school leavers and university students make the annual pilgrimage to R&V and its sister festival, Rhythm and Alps in Wanaka, while the three-day events are also popular with international tourists.

Who's playing?

British electronic duo Disclosure, Aussie producer Alison Wonderland, LA rapper RL Grime, and UK drum and bass DJ Andy C are among the major names, with local stars Homebrew and Church & AP also on a bill of more than 100 acts across five stages.

Stay or go home?

Last year's numbers tell the story: 14,000 of the 21,000 punters camped among the vines, so unless you live locally you'll want to take a tent, or book accommodation around Gisborne or the surrounding beach and country areas. If there's any left.

Northern Bass, Dec 29-31, Worsfold Farm, Mangawhai

What's it all about?

Another big hitter in the New Year market, Northern Bass boasts a world-class selection of musicians, DJs and producers, and camping at a summer hotspot.What's the crowd?

You'll find a diverse age range, but all will be in sync with the festival's emphasis on R&B, hip-hop, electronica and drum and bass acts.

Who's playing?

Our own Fat Freddy's Drop, '90s UK jungle don Goldie, Wu-Tang Clan legend Ghost Face Killah and local rapper Jess B are among a stellar line-up across three stages.

Stay or go home?

There's a campground and even a hotel onsite, with baches and campsites available around Mangawhai and Kaiwaka. Otherwise, dedicated bus services are running from Auckland, Whangarei, Warkworth and more.

AUM NYE, Dec 30-Jan 1, Auckland

What's it all about?

An all-ages family focussed camping, music and arts festival set among the beautiful surrounds of Leightons Farm, less than an hour from Auckland.

What's the crowd?

People who value inclusiveness, kindness, sustainability, and integrity, they say.Who's playing?

Loads of local bands and DJs, with Philippa, Rob Warner and Sola Rosa among the best-known names.

Stay or go home?

The camping and glamping site is spread over 400 hectares, making it big enough for mini-communities to form. Areas set aside for campers with children are designated quieter zones at night. Toilets, hot showers, fresh drinking and washing water are freely available. It's a waste-free event so come prepared to clean up after yourself and bring your own crockery, cutlery, and rubbish bags.

Highlife NYE, Dec 31, Ascension Wine Estate, Matakana

What's it all about?

After a two-year hiatus, this boutique festival is back with international and local bands, DJs, dancers, performers, gourmet food and craft beverages, and, naturally, a fireworks display to bring in the New Year.

What's the crowd?

With an R22 age restriction, Highlife NYE aims to cater to "a slightly more seasoned festival audience", although those underage can, according to the FAQs, appeal to organisers for special entry consideration.

Who's playing?

Kiwi dub and reggae legends The Black Seeds, Italian producer duo The Cube Guys, German club DJ David Puentez and Auckland-based Latin funk, soul, hip-hop and jazz outfit Latinaotearoa are among those leading an eclectic musical journey.

Stay or go home?

Starting at 3pm and finishing at 1am, you'll want to have accommodation sorted in Matakana, or surrounding areas such as Omaha and Leigh. The alternative is a 50-minute trip on a chartered bus from Auckland.

Bay Dreams, Jan 2, Baypark, Mt Maunganui

What's it all about?

A music and camping festival in the picturesque surrounds of "The Mount", where the event was born in 2016, before the sister session at Nelson's Trafalgar Park on January 4. Both events have pre-parties the day before, featuring Sticky Fingers (Mt Maunganui) and Shapeshifter (Nelson).

What's the crowd?

Both events are popular with school leavers, university students and young international tourists. If you like to party, this is the event for you.

Who's playing?

US pop star Halsey (Mt Maunganui only), rapper Tyler, The Creator and Belgian drum and bass producer Netsky are among those performing across four stages.

Stay or go home?

Camping is available at both festivals. Alternatively you can look for other accommodation around Mt Mauganui or Tauranga, and Nelson.

FOMO, Jan 15, The Trusts Arena, Auckland

What's it all about?

The premise — and therefore name — is simple: One stage, no clashes.

What's the crowd?

Young folk looking to party. The event is R16 with those over 18 eligible for VIP tickets which include an expedited entry lane, separate toilets, shade, seating, cloakroom, phone charge station and exclusive bars.

Who is playing?

Pop sensation Lizzo, US rap collective Brockhampton and hip-hop giant Kaytranada are among the internationals joining the likes of Kiwi artists Melodownz and Vayne.

Stay or go home?

It's a one-day gig so if you are visiting from outside Auckland you'll want to arrange some kind of accommodation in the Big Smoke.

Soundsplash, Jan 17-19, Raglan & Timaru

What's it all about?

One of the country's longest-running festivals will for the first time run simultaneously at Wainui Reserve in Raglan and Caroline Bay in Timaru.

What's the crowd?

Both events are all ages, and a diverse range of artists will likely attract music fans young and old from the likes of Auckland, Hamilton, New Plymouth and Taupō, plus holidaymakers from here and overseas.

Who's playing?

The line-ups vary between locations. International acts Peking Duk (Raglan only), Chicago rapper Polo G and Winston Surfshirt will join Kiwi artists including Stan Walker (Timaru only), Mitch James, Tiki Taane (Timaru only), Home Brew (Raglan only) and Sons of Zion.

Stay or go home?

There are various camping options, including an R18 site with access to a bar, while you'll need a special "Road Trippers" pass for campervans, caravans and motorhomes. Be patient – traffic queues stretched kilometres on the rural two-lane road leading to the Raglan site on the opening day of this year's event.

Auckland Folk Festival, Jan 25-27, Kumeu Showgrounds

What's it all about?

New Zealand's biggest folk music and dance festival, featuring traditional and contemporary musicians and cultural groups from around the world, workshops, and on-site camping among the rolling paddocks.

What's the crowd?

Now in its 47th year, this Auckland institution is an all-ages family friendly event. Long-time attendees will reunite and newcomers are, obviously, always welcome.

Who's playing?

US country and bluegrass musician Tim O'Brien, Irish-Kiwi trio Keeva (featuring Lord of the Rings flute player and vocalist Alan Doherty) and Nashville-based duo Tattletale Saints are among 150 performers.

Stay or go home?

Most people camp, with 3000 expected over the weekend. Other accommodation options are close by in Kumeu.

Sonorous Festival, Jan 26, Matakana Country Park

What's it all about?

This boutique shindig is focused firmly on the nightclub crowd with a strong lineup of international artists, several of whom have been doing this kind of thing for a long time.

What's the crowd?

True house and techno enthusiasts.

Who's playing?

Old-school legends including Sasha, Dave Seaman and Roger Sanchez, plus newer names like Teenage Mutants, D-Nox and Quivver across three indoor and outdoor stages.

Stay or go home?

Kicking off at noon and ending at 11pm, the wise move would be to sort yourself out with long weekend accommodation around Matakana, Leigh or Omaha. Alternatively, round-trip buses costs $30.

St. Jerome's Laneway, Jan 27, Albert Park, Auckland

What's it all about?

Since the sold-out inaugural event in 2010, Laneway has cemented itself as Auckland's most popular international music festival and the best way to celebrate the city's Anniversary Day.

What's the crowd?

University students, diehard Bfm listeners and the young-at-heart of an indie persuasion. You're as likely to encounter indie-guitar heads as hip-hop, dance and pop fans.

Who's playing?

English pop rockers The 1975, Aussie electro-dance trio Rüfüs Du Sol, singer songwriter Charli XCX and US rapper Earl Sweatshirt are among the international stars, joined by Kiwi acts such as pop sensation Benee, The Beths and Dunedin indie rockers Soaked Oats.

Stay or go home?

If you last the distance you'll want to kick on to an after-party (make a beeline for Whammy Bar on Krd) and if you're from out of town, hopefully you've arranged somewhere to crash at the end of it all.

Splore, Feb 21-23, Tapapakanga Regional Park, Auckland

What's it all about?

A music and arts festival which doubles as New Zealand's greatest costume party with an emphasis on cultural diversity, respect and environmental sustainability. Held on the ancestral land of the mana whenua, Ngāti Whanaunga and Ngāti Paoa, parts of Tapapakanga Park contain significant archaeological sites, while Splore's international guests are welcomed every year with a powhiri. It's sold out, although there's a "safe marketplace" for resales.

What's the crowd?

Splore is a family friendly event popular with folk within the broad 20 to 40-something (plus?) age bracket.

Who's playing?

New Zealand's favourite live collaborative group Fly My Pretties and Che Fu join foreign acts including The Illustrious Blacks, Brass Against and Kate Tempest across eight zones. Final acts were announced this week.

Stay or go home?

It's pretty remote and most people camp, although there's a bus service from central Auckland.

Womad, Mar 13-15, New Plymouth

What's it all about?

Celebrating its 16th year, Womad New Zealand is a three-day international festival celebrating world music, art, and dance, held in New Plymouth's stunning Brooklands Park.

What's the crowd?

Lots of families enjoying everything from guest speakers to a book club, wellness village, kid zone and Maori cultural centre, as well, of course, as the acts on stage.

Who's playing?

Loads, including US gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, Ziggy Marley and the UK's Ezra Collective.

Stay or go home?

Womad offers camping options for different budgets. You can also find other accommodation option around New Plymouth.

Fat Freddy's Drop, Dec 28-Feb 8, Summer Record Tour

The Kiwi legends kick off an eight-show roadie in Thames. After taking in Kerikeri, Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington, Havelock North and Christchurch, they'll wrap things up in Queenstown on Feb 8. Each date will feature a different supporting line-up from a roster of top-notch guests, including Kiwis Jess B, Bailey Wiley and Tom Scott's Avantdale Bowling Club, plus international DJs Jazzy Jeff and David Rogan.

Shapeshifter NYE, Dec 31, Whangamata

Our own electronica veterans will headline a boutique event at Joe's Farm, with a strong local support including The Upbeats, Tiki Taane and the Sunshine Sound System. A short drive north of Whangamata, the venue offers onsite camping. Alternatively, a free shuttle bus will pick up outside Whangamata Area School. The campground contains a restricted bar area but no showers.

Billy Idol, Jan 19, Western Springs

The English rock icon will bring his sneer to the Outer Fields, with back-up from the newly reactivated Stellar* and early-2000s power-poppers Elemeno P. It's billed as a family friendly afternoon of music and entertainment with artisanal beers, wines and great food, as well as other attractions, probably including a Rebel Yell.

Six60 Saturdays, Jan 25-Mar 7

The wildly popular rockers will hit the road monster shows on six consecutive Saturdays, starting in Lower Hutt. After stops in New Plymouth, Hamilton and Whangarei they'll perform for a sellout 50,000-crowd at Auckland's Western Springs on Feb 2 before finishing up with a hometown show at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium. Support will be different at each show, with openers including Drax Project, Mitch James, Dave Dobbyn and Foley.

Michael Bublé, Feb 1, Mission Estate Winery, Hawke's Bay

The treacle-voiced troubadour and four-time Grammy-winner is bringing a 36-piece orchestra for his only New Zealand show. He's promising all his hits, plus songs from recent album Love which has achieved gold status in New Zealand.

Elton John, Feb 4-20, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

One of the most anticipated tours of the year is advertised as your last chance to see Sir Elton perform on our shores. The Rocket Man singer will play Dunedin on Feb 4, followed by two nights in Hawke's Bay and three at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium.

Queen with Adam Lambert, Feb 5-10, The Rhapsody Tour

Original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor are once again teaming up with Adam Lambert on lead vocals for three giant stadium shows. They'll go gaga at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Feb 5, Mt Smart on Feb 7, and Forsyth Barr on Feb 10.