The Civic

It's possibly the most glamorous cabaret of the year with the International Queen of Burlesque Dita Von Teese bringing her revue show to town to celebrate beauty, diversity and body positivity. Comly making-over the classic 1940s inspired variety shows of yesteryear, the four "spectacular all-new acts" see her variously smothered in Swarovski crystals for the classic burlesque Surprise Cake routine, riding a giant sparkling lipstick and titillating as a big cat tamer in an erotic twist on vintage circus. Von Teese is accompanied by the most celebrated burlesque performers in the world today for an evening full of comedy and sophisticated striptease.

Dita Von Teese, Glamonatrix, Civic, tonight and tomorrow.



Power Station

Summer's here and with it comes the biggest gigs of the year in some of the country's most spectacular settings. This weekend, kiwi music industry pioneers The Feelers kick off a greatest hits tour which goes all the way from Auckland to Invercargil and a number of places in between. On selected dates, they're joined by Stellar* who celebrate the 20th anniversary of its album Mix.

The Feelers and Stellar, Powerstation, tonight.

Loft at Q Theatre

As Auckland's only comic dance troupe, Dynamotion is truly unique and has built up a dedicated following of fans who love its hilarious, joy-filled performances. Just in time for Christmas, the troupe – Tom Sainsbury, Lara Liew, Chris Parker, Harry McNaughton, Ravi Gurunathan, Roberto Nascimento, Zak Enayat, Cat Fawcett-Cornes, Karamia Muller and original Dynamotion founder Jennie Robertson – arrives to put the silly into the season with its love letter to 1980s New Zealand and the Top Town competitions. It's 1989 and Grunta Thompson, founder of Twizel Operatic Singers Society (TOSS) is determined to put the "town that wasn't built to last" on the map. Can her team of misfits win against Geraldine, Whagarei and Whanganui?

Dynamotion, Top Town, Loft at Q Theatre, until Saturday, December 21.

Much Ado About Nothing is back for Pop-up Globe's Farewell to Auckland season.

Pop-up Globe

It spins again – but, sadly, this could be the last time it does so in Auckland. Pop-up Globe's farewell Auckland season, The Summer of Love, officially opens this weekend with a new take on Romeo and Juliet where there's more comedy, love and poetry than we may think the play delivers. Accompanying it is a revival of Pop-up Globe's most popular show, Miriama McDowell's Much Ado About Nothing which combines live music, dance and spectacular costumes in a South Pacific setting. Watch this space for further 2020 productions.

Romeo & Juliet and Much Ago About Nothing, Pop-up Globe, Ellerslie Racecourse until April.

NZTrio Ashley Brown, Amalia Hall and Somi Kim.

Auckland Art Gallery

Not only to see work by some of New Zealand's finest artists on display – check out the Louise Henderson exhibition – but to hear NZTrio perform its final concert of 2019. Through its Tectonic Series, the trio – cellist Ashley Brown, violinist Amalia Hall and pianist Somi Kim – has spent the year exploring the forces which shape Aotearoa New Zealand, our relationship with the UK and the influence of cold war superpowers the United States and Russia. It concludes the series with Uprising, a concert including a re-discovered trio by Elgar, Charlotte Bray's contemporary ode to England, NZ composer Samuel Holloway and two contrasting takes on the "iron curtain" from Charles Ives and Shostakovich.

NZ Trio, Uprising, Auckland Art Gallery Toi O Tāmaki, Sunday.



Auckland Town Hall

Not quite the weekend but worthy of noting - after 100 consecutive years, Auckland Choral's mesmerising performance of Handel's timeless classic Messiah is well and truly established as a Christmas tradition. With approximately 250,000 notes – all written by Handel in three – four weeks – Messiah includes some of the most famous pieces of choral music For unto us a Child is Born, Hallelujah Chorus and The Trumpet Shall Sound that have caused monarchs and music fans alike to jump to their feet with excitement. You don't have to do the same but it's bound to be an inspirational and invigorating night at the choir.

Auckland Choral, Messiah, Auckland Town Hall, Monday and Tuesday.