British comedian, actor and activist Russell Brand is returning to New Zealand in 2020 with his new Recovery Live show.

Brand will appear in front of audiences at Auckland's Bruce Mason Centre on March 14, Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on March 17, and at Wellington's Opera House on March 19.

Recovery Live is billed as a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction.

The 90-minute show will introduce audiences to the system that saved Russell's life, continues to save his sanity and will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Russell Brand slammed over 'sexist' parenting views

• Russell Brand once auditioned to be in 90s boy band Five

• Russell Brand set to become a father for second time with wife Laura Gallacher

• Review: Russell Brand, Vector Arena

"This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons," explains Brand.



"This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it's weird that this is the way you're going to find it."

Tickets for his three shows go on sale on at 9am on December 16.

Brand began his career as a stand-up comedian and broke into television before landing roles in comedy films such as 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The 44-year-old is also the author of seven books, including the New York Times' Bestseller, Recover: Freedom From Our Addictions, and Mentors: How to Help and Be Helped. His podcast, Under The Skin is available on Luminary.