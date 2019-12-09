The first trailer for the new Ghostbusters movie is finally here giving fans a glimpse of what to expect when it hits cinemas next year.

The long-awaited movie has been touted as a spiritual successor to the beloved 1980s originals and is said to continue on from where 1989's Ghostbusters II left off. The events of the divisive 2016 reboot are ignored.

Titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife (instead of the far more sensible Ghostbusters 3) the movie is about a family that moves into a creepy farm in a small town that turns out to be extremely haunted.

Confronted by this spooky situation, who they gonna call? Yep, you guessed it...

The movie stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things.

The surviving original Ghostbusters, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson, are also all expected to return to their original roles.