A Married at First Sight star has been criticised for an Instagram post he put up yesterday tagging his location as White Island.

Electrician Tayler Morgan posted a selfie along with the caption "I might want some Airpods" and tagged White Island, where a disastrous volcanic eruption yesterday left five people dead, several injured, and more missing.

Morgan's followers thought the tag was insensitive.

"Probs a bit insensitive to tag yourself at White Island for 'likes', lives are lost," commented one.

Photo / Instagram

"I find it very insensitive that you have tagged 'white island' following the death of one and possibly yet more deaths to come," wrote another.

"Probably insensitive but I mean no harm or disrespect from tagging White Island," Morgan replied.

"Don't get me wrong, it sucked that people die! I feel sorry for the families that have to get that news.

"In my defence, I didn't know anyone had died when I posted cause I was at work."

The sparkie said he usually "tags random places" on his Instagram posts and there was no meaning behind it.

The star has since changed his location to Apple HQ.

Morgan was a contestant on the last season of Married at First Sight in New Zealand and was partnered with Samuel Levi, as the only same-sex couple on the show.

They announced their split in January 2019 after six months together.