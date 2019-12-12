Each week the Herald entertainment team offers some suggestions for how to spend your couch-time.

THE CONFESSION KILLER (NETFLIX)

For true crime junkies, Netflix's latest is sure to satisfy. The Confession Killer's subject, convicted murderer Henry Lee Lucas, confessed to more than 600 murders in the 1980s, only some of which he actually committed. Lucas recalled startling levels of detail about his victims, which led law enforcement officials to close several cases - but he turned out to be a pathological liar. The five-part documentary series unpacks the impact on the cases' victims and their families. It's directed by Taki Oldham and Robert Kenner (Food, inc.). Ready to binge now.

THOR: RAGNAROK (DISNEY+)

Taika Waititi's box office Marvel smash Thor: Ragnarok struck all the right chords for fans when it was released in 2017. Now, viewers can relive the hilarious movie when it lands on Disney+. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) must race against time to get back to Asgard to save his homeworld and expect plenty of great Waititi humour along the way. Streaming now.

THE GRAND TOUR PRESENTS: SEAMEN (AMAZON PRIME VIDEO)

The boys are back, and this time they're in Vietnam and Cambodia, swapping their cars for boats. The feature-length special sees Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond battle dangerous conditions along the Mekong River. It's pitched as "the hit car show with boats", and no doubt hilarity will ensue as they race along the river.

Premieres on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow.

VIKINGS (LIGHTBOX)

The sixth and final season of the historical drama has begun and its set to be the show's biggest and best yet. Starring Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games) as Bjorn, this season fans' biggest questions will be answered. The Vikings' battle to take over Scandinavia continues, and Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) try to solve the mystery surrounding Floki's (Gustaf Skarsgard) disappearance. Express from the US on Lightbox, with a double episode ready to stream now.