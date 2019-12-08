Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will appear as the children's storyteller in a special Christmas Day episode of Goodnight Kiwi.

Ardern is the latest guest to join Kiwi and Cat, reading New Zealand children a bedtime tale in a episode that will stream on TVNZ OnDemand next week before screening on TVNZ 2 on Christmas Day.

The Prime Minister will read the famous Kiwi kid's story Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy by Dame Lynley Dodd.

The new show combines classic and enchanting local tales, with famous Kiwi guest storytellers and eye-catching animation to help Kiwi kids fall in love with books. The stories jump off the page through original illustrations that are created in-house at TVNZ, showcased by lively performances from the entertainers.

While the series aims to entertain, the underlying ambition of the show is to inspire kids to read more and help all families with their literacy goals.

Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry also featured in the new series Goodnight Kiwi. Photo / Supplied.

To take the series further into homes around New Zealand, the books featured will form part of The Warehouse's 'buy one give one' campaign. This drive gives schools and families who might not have the opportunity to own their own books greater access.

There are eight episodes of Goodnight Kiwi currently available at TVNZ OnDemand.

The state broadcaster's Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells fronted the first episode. The show has also featured the likes of Jackie Van Beek and Madeleine Sami reading Baa Baa Smart Sheep, the Topp Twins reading Granny McFlitter: A Country Yarn and comedian Urzila Carlson reading Things in the Sea are Touching Me!

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's episode of Goodnight Kiwi will be available on TVNZ OnDemand from the 16th of December before screening on TVNZ 2 on Christmas Day.