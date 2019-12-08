Daniel Craig wants to "punch" those who ask him if he wants his drinks "shaken or stirred".

The 51-year-old actor is often asked about his drink preferences in bars and pubs as James Bond - the suave spy Daniel plays in the famous film franchise - famously enjoys a martini that is shaken, not stirred.

But after being asked the same question multiple times, Daniel has admitted he's grown tired of it, and would rather just order a beer instead.

"Whenever someone asks me, 'Would you like it shaken or stirred?' I feel like punching them in the face," he said.

"You go into a bar for one drink and you are served three. Besides, I am not really into martinis. I prefer beer."

Despite playing 007 on screen, Daniel couldn't be less like the character in real life, as he also said he's "scared of guns" and had to overcome a "paralysing fear of heights" whilst filming a scene for one of the movies.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, he explained: "You might find this amusing, but I'm scared of guns. Seriously, I once saw a gunshot wound up close. It was horrible. And in a scene where I had to climb a 60-metre crane I overcame a paralysing fear of heights."

The star has played James Bond in five films - including the upcoming No Time To Die, which will be released in April 2020 - but recently said he struggled to come to terms with the fame the role brought him.

"It takes a long time to get your head around," he said. "Becoming famous is disturbing, a shock to the system, and learning to remember why you do the job can take ... well, it's taken me 20 years.

"But hand on heart, I can say I love my job more now than I've ever done."