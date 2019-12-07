Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has been slammed as 'tone deaf' for saying her privileged upbringing was no different from that of her black co-star, who grew up on a council estate.

Ms Ridley, 27, who has become a superstar playing Rey in recent Star Wars movies, claimed that despite coming from an establishment family, her life experience was similar to that of John Boyega, who had to apply for a hardship fund to go to drama school.

During an interview for The Guardian, the actress appeared shocked when asked if her privileged background helped her navigate the perils of fame more easily, replying: "Well, no, because, no... John grew up on a council estate in Peckham and I think me and him are similar enough that… no."

She added her nine years at the £12,000-a-term ($NZ24,000) Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire were "difficult" because she attended on a scholarship.

Last night social media critics blasted the star, with one woman writing: "Daisy Ridley being tone deaf and exposing herself as completely blind to her immense privilege," while another pointed out: "Yes of course Daisy Ridley; John Boyega growing up as a young black man in a council estate in Peckham is exactly the same as you growing up in a wealthy white family."

Ms Ridley's mother is Louise Fawkner-Corbett, a banker whose family were landed gentry.

Her great uncle was actor Arthur Ridley who played bumbling Private Godfrey in Dad's Army.

Mr Boyega, 27, who plays Finn in the films, was born in South London to Nigerian immigrants and trained at Theatre Peckham.

Of his tough upbringing, he has said: "Being robbed hurts – not physically, but from what it does to your pride."

The pair star in the new Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker, out on December 19.