Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shares how he was hesitant to tie the knot again after his split from ex-wife Dany Garcia in 2007, according to PageSix.

Speaking with WSJ Magazine, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor opened up on his past: "My divorce did a number on me."

He continued: "I wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren (Hashian) was incredibly patient: 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together — no presh'."

In August, 47-year-old Johnson revealed he secretly married his longtime girlfriend Hashian in Hawaii.

The couple first met on the set of The Game Plan in 2006.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl's stunning'," Johnson said of his first glance at Hashian.

Both Johnson and Hashian were reeling from a break-up upon meeting: "At the time, I was going through my break-up with Dany, and she (Hashian) was just coming off a big break-up too," Johnson explained.

"Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."

They are now parents to daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1.

