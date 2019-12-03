K-Pop star and actor Cha In Ha has been found dead at his home. It's reported as the third tragedy to rock the South Korean music industry in the past seven weeks.

The 27-year-old Surprise U band member passed away suddenly in his home, The Sun reports.

Police say they are investigating the shocking death – the cause of which has not yet been revealed.

Cha In Ha's showbiz agency Fantagio confirmed the news.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead

• K-pop singer Goo Hara's death highlights pressure on female stars​

• K-Pop star Sulli found dead in home at just 25 years old

A statement read: "We feel devastated to deliver such heartbreaking and unfortunate news.

"On December 3, actor Cha In Ha left our sides.

"We are truly heartbroken to deliver sad news to everyone who has sent lots of love and support to Cha In Ha until now.

"We are filled with grief at this news that is still hard to believe.

K-Pop star Cha In Ha in the band Surprise U. Photo / Supplied

"We earnestly ask for rumours to not be spread and for speculative reports to not be released in order for his family … to send him away peacefully.'

They added: "As wished by his family, the funeral will be held privately. We express deep mourning for his passing."

The rising star debuted in 2017 in the film You, Deep Inside Of Me.

Advertisement

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.​