The animated sitcom Aroha Bridge has just been awarded Best Web Series at the Los Angeles Film Awards.

The show which screened on Maori TV was created by Jessica Hansell, who is also known as rapper Coco Solid, and was produced by local superstar producer Carthew Neal (The Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Tickled).

The news of the show's victory in Los Angeles was posted on the show's official Twitter and Facebook pages.

Thank you to everyone who watches our crazy cartoon from Aotearoa New Zealand. Kowhai is preparing her speech that no one asked for as we speak!🏆 pic.twitter.com/KqcdNDcxMh — Aroha Bridge (@ArohaBridge) December 2, 2019

Aroha Bridge began life as a comic, and was then developed into a web series and then, eventually, a full animated sitcom that screened on Maori Television and was made with the help of New Zealand on Air.

The series, which is described as a "multi-cultural medley', is voiced by an all-star cast of local talent including Hansell, Madeleine Sami, Frankie Stevens, Julian Dennison, Rachel House and Oscar Kightley.

The series is currently available to stream on maoritelevision.com.