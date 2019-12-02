The 45-year-old English actress has sent fans into a spin with a series of holiday snaps in Los Cabos, all of which feature a tiny bikini.

Kate Beckinsale has been a busy bee on Instagram.

The 45-year-old sent fans into a spin after sharing several racy bikini-clad photos with her fans.

Kate, who was on holiday at the Nobu Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, treated her 3.6 million followers to not one but five snaps of her in two different bikinis.

Advertisement

The first picture featured a high-waisted black number with a sexy criss-cross strap across her torso and a bandeau bikini bra.

She finished the look with a pair of black, strappy heels and matching sunnies, her hair worn loosely on her shoulders.

Kate Beckinsale has been on a bikini Instagram spree, sharing five photos of her in her swimmers on holiday. Photo / Instagram

In one snap she posed in a room with its blinds down, sultrily pulling her hair away from her face as she looked down the barrel of the camera lens. Her summer floppy hat was on a table in the corner of the room.

"Out of office," she captioned the snap.

In a second photo, she posed with her best friend Jonathan Voluck, who was also in his swimmers, teasing that they "sometimes swap speedos".

'Out of office' is on. Photo / Instagram

The next day, Kate took to the beach in a teeny-tiny mix-and-matched bikini. Again she chose a bandeau-style top, this one in a leopard print, teaming it with a small pair of white briefs. She finished her beach-ready outfit with a pair of heels, posing confidently on the sand and leaving many wondering just how on earth she's balancing on the sand in heels.

The English actress then poked fun at herself with the caption.

"What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion and science. And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a choc ice."

Advertisement

She also shared a snap taken with Jonny in the sand, this time sporting her large floppy hat and a white kaftan.

To round out the weekend trip at the five-star resort that's tucked away at the secluded tip of the Baja Peninsula, making it a fave with the stars, she shared her fifth and final bikini photo, thanking the recently opened celebrity-loved hotel for an "amazing stay".

Understandably, fans lost their minds over the racy snaps at the $665-a-night hotel, some calling her the "hottest woman on the planet".

"So stunning it's crazy," one said.

"Why are you the hottest person on the planet?" another asked.

"Brilliant Beckinsale – your Mexico photos are simply lighting up Instagram," one declared.

Kate is no stranger to causing chaos with her Instagram followers. Back in March, she left fans in awe over a racy bathroom photo, as many declared she couldn't possibly be 45.

"Can I just say I wish I look this good when I'm older. She never ages!"

"I mean. Can we talk about her body for a sec?" one fan posted, while another asked, "How does she do it!!"

Kate showed her humorous side, captioning the post: "Brief stint as bathroom attendant during which I handed out small towels and very brief inspirational dancercise tutorials."

Earlier this year, Kate shared a photo of herself wearing a semi-sheer leotard in her bathroom that fans lapped up. Photo / Instagram

And the positive comments kept on rolling in.

"God you are stunning."

"That is just fire girl!!!"

"Still the hottest babe on the planet."