Amber Heard's father reportedly threatened to shoot Johnny Depp as he continues to sue his ex-wife for $50 million.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing his ex-wife for $50 million over a piece she wrote for the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence. Depp argues it was strongly inferred he was the perpetrator, even though he wasn't named in the article, while Heard has been trying to get the suit dismissed.

Included in his evidence submissions is a declaration from a man who worked on both of their cars, who told how the Aquaman star became abusive towards him and alleged her dad made "death threats" towards the 56-year-old actor in a phone call.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp arrive at the London premiere of Depp's film Black Mass. Photo / AP.

David Killackey, who owns Performance Allison Transmissions and worked on classic cars owned by both Amber and Johnny said in a declaration obtained by The Blast: "The reply I received what can only be described as an extremely hostile response from Amber.

Advertisement

"I did my best to convey to her that I did not wish to get in the middle of the dispute between her and Mr. Depp. She did not receive this information very well.

"Her first reaction was to verbally abuse me with expletives, threats and a continued rant over what she claimed was an unfortunate financial downturn of her personal finances caused by Mr. Depp. At one point she said 'you motherf***er,' you're screwing me!

"The final phone conversation I had with her was very unpleasant for me. I had had enough of the verbal abuse and threats and decided to no longer respond to the attempted text and phone calls from Ms. Heard."

READ MORE:

• Johnny Depp's legion of fans launch petition to cut Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

• Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of abusing multiple ex-girlfriends and her former wife

• Johnny Depp might be fired from film after fresh abuse allegations from Amber Heard

• How did it come to this? The downfall of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Killackey then claimed calls from Amber's "bitter" father, David Heard, became threatening.

He continued: "During the attempt to facilitate the repairs, modifications, and additions to the Mustang. I received many text messages and phone calls from Amber's father, Mr. David Heard. After the separation of Amber and Mr. Depp, Mr. Heard became very bitter towards Mr. Depp."

He alleged David told him on the phone: "That f***ing piece of s**t is f***ing me too because I'm supposed to get 10% of the money and without it I can't produce the movie I was gunna make...He is ruining my baby girl's career and blackballing her in Hollywood...and when I get to him I'm going to beat the s**t out of him...I'm from Texas, and men from Texas carry 45′s and Johnny is going to meet the f***ing end of mine!"

The Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald actor's lawyer claimed Killackey's statement proved Amber is only looking for "money".

Advertisement

Actress Amber Heard (R) and father, David Heard. Photo / Getty Images.

Adam Waldman said: "Mr. Killackey's chilling first-hand experience with Amber Heard and her family exposes the motive behind Amber Heard's abuse hoax - money. Money is why Amber Heard moved her sister and four other co-conspirators into Johnny Depp's multimillion-dollar penthouses rent-free. Money is why Amber Heard chopped Mr. Depp's finger off with a thrown vodka bottle the day his attorneys asked her to sign a post-nuptial agreement."

The Danish Girl star's team have not commented on the alleged remarks.

The defamation lawsuit is due to go to trial in August next year, having been delayed by six months after Johnny failed to provide court-ordered records related to his drug and alcohol intake.