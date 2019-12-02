Hailey Baldwin has addressed the rumours that she and her husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby.

Sadly, it's not true as the model has revealed that she is not pregnant.

The speculation sparked when fans spotted photos of Baldwin holding her belly, leaving many convinced a Biebs Jr was on the way.

Even though she has denied the rumours, Baldwin found the whole thing hilarious.

Sharing on her Instagram story, she wrote a short message saying: "The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant. I just really love food."

The speculation comes after Bieber insisted that babies were definitely in the couple's near future.

Recently on Instagram, the Baby singer shared a birthday post to celebrate his wife's 22nd birthday.

"Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive," the 25-year-old wrote.

"Ps you turn me on in every way. Next season BABIES."

Baldwin is definitely on the same page, previously telling Vogue Arabia: "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say now that's a closer reality."