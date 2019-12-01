David Beckham has ignored criticism of his public displays of affection with his young daughter and shared another photo of the pair kissing on the lips.

The Sun reports the former England football captain posted the picture of him and daughter Harper kissing at the top of a series of snaps of her showing off her ice skating skills and the pair hugging.

The Manchester United great has shrugged of complaints from people who take issue with him kissing his daughter. He is also father to 20-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, and 13-year-old Cruz.

In recent years he has been photographed kissing Harper at events and private family occasions, with Piers Morgan slamming his affection as "creepy" and "weird".

Beckham's unashamedly affectionate Instagram posts have been the target of unhappy followers voicing their disapproval, claiming it is "wrong" for a father to kiss his daughter on the lips.

But Beckham seems unfazed by others casting judgement, with The Sun reporting he addressed the criticism in 2017, explaining "we want to show our kids love".

"I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day. I kiss all my kids on the lips," he explained.

The 44-year-old conceded he would have second thoughts about kissing his eldest son in public.

"Brooklyn maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange.

"But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children.

"We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them."