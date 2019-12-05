Marriage Story (Netflix)



Starring Scarlett Johansson and the currently ubiquitous Adam Driver, the latest from Noam Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale) takes a deep and emotional look at a married couple breaking up. If the big-name leads aren't enough, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta are among their co-stars. Undoubtedly a tear-jerker but billed as a comedy-drama, the movie is attracting Oscar buzz. From Friday.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)



This third season of the comedy drama sees the titular housewife-turned-stand-up Midge and her manager Susie on tour and negotiating the chaotic goings-on of showbusiness. Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson, This Is Us) joins the cast of a show that has won 16 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes. From tomorrow.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix)



It's festive rom-com time and, after getting hitched at the end of the last one, this third instalment of the franchise follows Queen Amber (Rose McIver - yes, New Zealand's own) as she prepares for royal parenthood with King Richard (Ben Lamb). Unfortunately things go haywire when a sacred treaty goes missing and the couple have until Christmas Eve to find it. Do you think they'll do it? From tomorrow.

Why Women Kill (TVNZ OnDemand)



New black comedy from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. Set in the same house, three women in three time periods each deal with their cheating husbands. 1963 housewife Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) is happy until she learns of hubby's infidelity, 1984 socialite Simone (Lucy Liu) is blindsided by a devastating secret and present-day Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) grapples with a twist in her open relationship. Full series available now.