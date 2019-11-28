A Greek reporter's live cross turned hog-wild when an escaped pig followed him around like a lost puppy.

In what is likely to go down as one of the most memorable moments on live TV, a report on the devastating effects of Kineta's torrential rains had to be cut off after a large, mottled sow decided to display her affection for a male reporter on air.

The incident, captured on ANT1 TV's Good Morning Greece show, began after veteran news anchor Giorgos Papadakis introduced a serious news story which involved mudslides and flooded homes at the resort island.

"Now let's go to Kineta where [people] are counting their wounds. Lazos Mantikos is there," he announced.

"Good morning, we have an issue," squealed Lazos Mantikos as he appeared out of nowhere on the screen with a pig attached to him.

"Giorgos can you hear me, we have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning … folks sorry I can't stand [still] because it's biting me."

The ordeal left the news anchors and crew in stitches as they watched him get chased around by an amorous pig who kept nipping at his legs.

Papadakis tried to remain professional and attempted to cover for the journalist with an amusing quip.

"Lazos, try to repair your relationship ... I'll leave you to repair," he joked as others continued to laugh.

"Lazos, because it's a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta try and work things out with the female pig," he counselled before apologising to the audience for the laughter in the studio."

Papadakis added that the pig most likely wanted his moment in the limelight.

"This is about [wanting] that one moment of fame … I have seen male and female pigs who look for a moment of fame."