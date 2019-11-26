Earlier this week, Justin Timberlake, 38, was spotted getting close to new co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, during a night out.

The singer now reportedly "feels guilty" about holding hands with his co-star and is trying to make it up to his wife Jessica Biel, 37, according to The Sun.

A source has told E! News that Timberlake knows how important his family and relationship with wife Biel is and they are trying to move past it.

The source said: "They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing.

"But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable."

Alisha Wainwright is currently filming a movie with the star. Photo / Getty Images

The source shared that Timberlake "got carried away" drinking with Wainwright in a bar in New Orleans while on a break from filming.

The source continued: "Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her."

"She is very good to him, and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story."

The couple have been married for seven years and have one son, Silas, together.