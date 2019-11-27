Another week — another swag of gig announcements.

Homegrown heroes The Phoenix Foundation will make their only appearance of the summer to headline a free gig at Auckland's waterfront Silo Park.

The Wellington six-piece, best-known for hits Buffalo and The Captain, will play on February 2, with support from Ha the Unclear and SKILAA.

After an epic year of touring and winning two categories at the NZ Music Awards, The Beths have joined the Laneway lineup for Auckland Anniversary Day. The 1975, Charli XCX and Benee have already been announced for the Albert Park extravaganza.

The Beths have joined the Laneway Festival lineup. Photo / Supplied

WOMAD has added seven acts to their lineup of performers, including British singer-songwriter Laura Marling and New Zealand acts Troy Kingi and The Black Quartet.

The other new acts include all-woman Mariachi group Flor de Tolache, from Mexico. The festival takes place at New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands on March 13-15.

There's news from abroad too, British dance music legends Basement Jaxx will headline shows in Christchurch on April 2 and at Auckland's ASB Tennis Centre the following night. That's service.