American indie folk band Bon Iver have announced they are returning to New Zealand for two shows next year.

The band fronted by Justin Vernon will return to Aotearoa for the first time in eight years. They return in support of their critically acclaimed new album i,i, which recently snapped up a Grammy nomination for Album of The Year.

The June shows in Auckland and Wellington will feature a full band and immersive production and is set to be the band's most ambitious live show to date.

They kick off the tour in Auckland at Trusts Arena on June 5, before heading down to Wellington for a show at TSB Arena on June 7.

Advertisement

The band's debut album Emma, Forever Ago released in 2008 featured the hit Skinny Love. Their successive album, the self-titled Bon Iver earned the band two Grammy Awards in 2012 for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album.

2016's 22, A Million marked a change in sound for the band as they experimented with electronic production and distorted vocals. Their latest, i,i, was released this year to critical acclaim and features their single Hey Ma.

Tickets for Bon Iver's NZ shows go on sale Thursday December 5 at 11am, and a presale begins Tuesday December 3 at 10am.

Presale and ticket information is available from Handsome Tours.