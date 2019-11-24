"My Heart Goes Thadak Thadak" is an ode to 1970s Bollywood cinema and the big dreams of a production company on the verge of collapse. Written and directed by Ahi Karunaharan, now one of New Zealand's most influential theatre-makers, it is a production that doesn't just deserve to be seen - it needs to be seen.

Set among the paraphernalia of a studio film set, the story is replete with divas, huge backdrops, a wannabe actor, an over-compensating producer, sibling rivalry and some innocent New Zealanders who are unable to articulate their feelings so express themselves through music – and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: