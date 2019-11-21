Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected a playful suggestion she posts a woozy video on social media after her wisdom teeth are removed tonight.

The idea was put to her by ZM breakfast hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Megan during a light-hearted interview on this morning's show.

"Come on, do it - get a GoPro, rig it up in the car," begged Fletch. "It's a YouTube hit waiting to happen."

PM Jacinda Ardern announces she is having her wisdom teeth extracted next weekend. Video / Mark Mitchell

Ardern told reporters on Monday she would be taking a few days off over the weekend and early next week to recover from the dental operation.

"I apologise; that's more detail than any of you would have liked – and more than I'd like to share, but I didn't want to start any speculation," she told reporters at her weekly post-Cabinet press conference.

The PM appeared in the first segment of Colbert's week-long Newest New Zealander series on his time here.

Ardern also commented on her appearance on the show - in particular, her "Carpool Karaoke" performance.

"Have any world leaders been in touch after your singing segment, to declare war?" asked Vaughan.

"To be fair, Stephen joined me in the massacre of that song," said Arden - but went on to reveal that Colbert is "musically trained."

"He can really sing, he's a beautiful singer," she admitted.

The episode screened here on Tuesday featured Ardern picking up Colbert from Auckland airport then hosting him at a backyard barbecue at her house.

