Troubled singer Aaron Carter yelled at a judge who ordered him to hand over his guns and issued him with a restraining order to stop him from contacting his twin sister Angel.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old singer was found to be in possession of weapons after threatening his twin sister with violence.

He made no secret of his gun possession, brandishing the weapons on social media.

He reportedly yelled at the judge that he would buy more guns out of state, to retaliate the judge's decision.

Advertisement

He also tried to leave the courtroom before the judge authorised him to do so but, instead, was told to sit back down.

Aaron Carter has now been banned from contacting his twin sister or her family for a year and is not allowed to visit The Grove shopping centre, in LA, where her husband works.

Back in September, Carter reportedly purchased a handgun, an assault rifle and a box of ammunition from a California pawn shop, just days before he allegedly threatened to kill his brother Nick's pregnant wife.

His brother, Backstreet Boys' star Nick Carter, was also granted a restraining order against him.

"I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family," Aaron Carter tweeted at the time.

However, he has also shown off his weapons on social media.

TMZ reports Aaron must stay at least 30m away from Nick, Nick's wife and kids and other family members.

In a statement released online, the Backstreet Boys singer confirmed he had obtained the order against his younger brother.

Advertisement

"In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," he wrote.

On TV, Aaron revealed that he had been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.

"I'm prescribed Xanax, Seroquel, Gabapentin, Hydroxyzine, Trazodone, Omeprazole," he told US show The Doctors.