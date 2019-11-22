On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Ardern has now appeared twice on the same entertainment show with new host Stephen Colbert. The two clearly hit it off and, both times, Ardern invited him to visit NZ - even offering to pick him up at the airport.
This whole week, the fruits of this special relationship - Colbert's recent NZ trip - have been aired to his 3.5 million viewers in his "New Zealand week". They include Ardern and Colbert singing in a carpool karaoke rip-off, joking around at a low-key barbecue with the PM's partner, Clarke Gayford, and singer Lorde, and talking seriously about the swift enactment of gun legislation post the March 15 mosque attacks.
The jury may be out on whether it is becoming to watch our prime ministers goofing around in this manner. But regardless of whether you think the actual footage is quirky or irksome, clever or clueless, the phenomenal coverage - from the TV show, social media clips and comments, and press reports all over the world - shows the promotional caper is clearly a no-brainer.
Jacinda Ardern and Stephen Colbert on the Late Show. Video / The Late Show with Stephen Colbert