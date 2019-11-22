EDITORIAL:

Once upon a time, perhaps the highest-profile global exposure a New Zealand prime minister could have was at the United Nations in New York.

In recent years, Jacinda Ardern, John Key and Helen Clark have all made a notable impact there. Whether it has been making history avec baby at the General Assembly, a seat at the Security Council table, or heading the UN's Development Programme and a bid for Secretary-General, NZ has made its presence known, contributed to global affairs and promoted our country, people and principles on the world stage.

Now, it seems, one

