A dramatic retelling of a miscarriage of justice and the nation's favourite soap are among the shows in the spotlight at tonight's annual celebration of the New Zealand television industry.

In the case of the latter, TVNZ 2's Shortland Street is locked in for a prize — it's already been announced it's the recipient of the 2019 TV Legend award, the first time a show has been honoured. A strong contingent of cast members is expected to attend the awards ceremony at Auckland's Aotea Centre this evening.

The legal drama is Dark Places, the story of Teina Pora, wrongfully convicted of murdering Susan Burdett when he was aged 17, and of ex-police officer Tim McKinnel's attempts to secure his freedom.

A co-production between South Pacific Pictures — which also makes Shortland Street — and 10,000 Company for TVNZ 1, the TV movie is up for a whopping 11 awards at the Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards. Nominations include best actor, best actress and best drama director.

The publicity material described it as the worst miscarriage of justice in New Zealand history.

On the comedy front, TVNZ 2 comedy series Fresh Eggs is up for seven awards, including best comedy or comedy entertainment programme, best drama director and best actress.

The Bad Seed, a drama series which aired on TVNZ 1 earlier this year, is up for five awards including best drama series.

Also up for several gongs are Three's Dancing With The Stars NZ, Gaylene Preston's documentary My Year with Helen, which also aired on Three, and TVNZ 2's mockumentary comedy Wellington Paranormal.

The New Zealand Television Craft Awards, which honour technical skills in categories such as best editing and cinematography, were announced earlier this month.

• Full coverage of the awards, including stars arriving on the red carpet, will be on nzherald.co.nz from 6pm.