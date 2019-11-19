Stephen Colbert's week-long series on New Zealand is airing on his talk show this week, and the first segment, which screened last night, featured a Lorde prank and plenty of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

NZ Herald TV columnist Anna Murray reckoned "America (and New Zealand) should prepare to be completely charmed." So was this the case?

Reactions from some American viewers lean towards a yes.

"Stephen Colbert's New Zealand trip is already my favourite thing on a late night talk show...in the entire year?" Concluded one fan.

Another viewer thought the $100,000 was well worth it: "Apparently the government only spent $100k. Which is an absolute bargain." Tourism New Zealand predicts a $5 million dollar return on the investment.

Our population was a surprise for one person who tuned in.

So I’m watching late show with Stephen Colbert and he’s interviewing New Zealand prime minister. New Zealand populations is less than 5 million???? That’s half of New York City — hani (@leeafmealone) November 19, 2019

This reminded me of many of the classic @StephenAtHome interviews he used to do out in the field. Great to see him interviewing people back in the field! — Kevin Honold (@KevinHonold) November 19, 2019

Stephen Colbert's New Zealand trip is already my favorite thing on a late night talk show in.....the entire year? — Ioana F (@ibflorea) November 19, 2019

However, not all American viewers were pleased with the New Zealand focused segment.

An angry viewer tweeted to Stephen Colbert that he should "freaking leave" if he didn't like it in the USA - and told him to "just stay" in New Zealand.

Regular viewers of the talk show, which is known for its political commentary were disappointed the ongoing impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump weren't given more airtime.

Yes, the most highly anticipated point of the Trump presidency and you decide to air your trip to New Zealand. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — BoyShelby (@BoyShelby1870) November 19, 2019

The special even made our Aussie neighbours jealous:

Oh Australia. Watch this. Stephen Colbert visits New Zealand. Then cry for what we aren’t 😢https://t.co/rrcSeLNZRj — Brown Chautauqua (@frankbcdn) November 19, 2019

For her part, Ardern sounded happy enough with the coverage: "I didn't see the segment before it aired and although it's always a bit awkward watching yourself on screen (particularly when singing is involved!) any chance to showcase our beautiful country will always be worth it," she told the Herald. "It was a pleasure to spend a short time with the Colbert team and I know that New Zealanders would have made them feel welcome throughout their trip."

Colbert's further adventures in New Zealand include a trip to Hobbiton with Sir Peter Jackson and a tour of Wellington with Lucy Lawless and Bret McKenzie.