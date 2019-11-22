Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds (Vibe, 7.30pm Sundays)

There must be 100 reasons why you shouldn't let a group of 4-year-olds anywhere near a retirement village. Won't they just get under the feet of the elderly? What if one of them has been radicalised by the YouTube conspiracy algorithm and starts yammering on about how World War II never actually happened?

On the other side of the coin, there are some good reasons why you should let the two groups mix, at least in the controlled environment of a reality-TV experiment. Top of that list is the second

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: